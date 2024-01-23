Ben Affleck loves Jennifer Lopez’s ‘hardwork’, calls himself ‘biggest fan’

Ben Affleck is husband goals for his beloved wife Jennifer Lopez as he is extremely pleased to see her achieving big in life.



The 54-year-old superstar is having a great time in marriage ahead of the release of the ninth album on February 16. People magazine is told by a source that the singer is also savouring her creative independence.

"It’s been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She’s loved creating new music. She’s very excited [about] it," the source tells the outlet.

The source adds: “Ben’s proud of her. He’s her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is.”

The pair, who renewed their romance in 2021 and were married in July 2022, had the opportunity to spend precious family time during the holidays. According to the source, their family got along well and they enjoyed a wonderful Christmas together.

“Their family life is great too,” they told the outlet. "The kids are all friends. They get along really well."

Lopez released the music video for her single This is Me... Now and released her single Can’t Get Enough at the start of January. During a YouTube Live, she expressed her admiration for the song, citing its positive energy and subtle reference to 51-year-old Affleck.

"So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me…Now," added the star. "It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all."