'Hurt & disappointed' Prince Harry given smart advice ahead of King Charles surgery

A royal expert has claimed that it could have been a shock for Prince Harry to find out about his father King Charles III's health issues through the news rather than a personal call or message from his family.



"If Prince Harry found out about King Charles' surgery through the media, then it only adds to the likelihood that their relationship is incredibly strained," relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror.



The relationship expert said it would be "understandable" if Harry felt "hurt and disappointed by this".



The expert went on advising the feuding father-son duo that they have an opportunity to overcome their "incredibly strained" relationship amid royal health worries.

"If they aren’t on speaking terms, it may not come as a surprise that he was left out of the loop. If true, it indicates a lack of communication and closeness within their relationship," she added.



Louella continued: "If there are trust issues between them, then this could also be a reason why Prince Harry was not informed directly about his father's surgery. It's possible that Prince Charles deliberately chose to announce his surgery publicly to avoid any speculation or rumours surrounding his health.

"This could have been a way for him to protect his privacy and control the narrative. If he feels he cannot trust Prince Harry with his personal information, it also suggests a lack of trust in their father-son relationship."



The expert appeared to suggest as there are chances that the Sussexes and the royal family may end their feud for good, saying: "The significant disconnect between them doesn’t appear to be improving at the moment. However, times of stress and ill health can bring families closer together, and Prince Harry might find he wants to reach out to his father at a time like this."