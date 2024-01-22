Nawaz Sharif seeks Pakistan to be 'rebuilt'

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses the gathering as his daughter Maryam Nawaz looks on during the election campaign rally in Mansehra on January 22, 2024. — AFP

As all political parties are coming up with probable solutions to major challenges, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has sought the country to be "rebuilt" while lamenting that the nation has fallen behind in the world.

The senior politico's remarks came during his third public address on Monday, since his October 21 return from a four-year self-imposed exile in London, while addressing a political gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra — the same place PML-N supremo is contesting on NA-15 seat in the February 8 polls.

With upcoming elections less than three weeks away, political temperature has been on the rise in the country with political parties and their leaders avidly running their election campaigns in their bid to woo the nation of 240 million who will elect their representatives next month.

Reflecting on his previous tenure as the country's chief executive, the three-time former prime minister underscored that not only his government had restricted the dollar to 104 — against the Pakistani rupee — but had also "eliminated" the loadshedding from the country.



Without taking any names, Nawaz also fired a fresh salvo against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan — PML-N's arch-foe and staunch critic — and lamented that the people of KP fell and voted for this "liar".

Recalling the 2013 elections, Nawaz said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had approached him on forming a coalition government in KP, however, he decided against it in favour of respecting PTI's right to form the government due to their numbers.

"I ask the people of KP, what did they [PTI] do during their 10-year rule," the PML-N supremo said while taking a jibe at the party that ruled the province from 2013 till January 2023.

"These people have ruined this province," he added.

Promising to address rampant inflation, the politico reassured that, if voted into power, his government would ensure the creation of jobs and would see that Mansehra gets its own airport and that universities and colleges are set up in the area.