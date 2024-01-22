Queen Elizabeth was still upset with Prince Harry before her death?

Prince Harry may be estranged from his royal family but his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ him.



Robert Hardman, who recently authored the book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, appeared on GB News to talk about the relationship the Duke of Sussex shared with his late grandmother.

When asked if the late monarch was still upset with Harry, following the infamous Oprah interview in 2021, one year after he stepped down from royal poisition with wife Meghan Markle.

Hardman shared that the Queen “adored” Harry and that interview may not have been something that kept her up at nights.

“You've always got to stand back and think, well, think of all the things she's had to deal with during her life and her reign in the scheme of things his Oprah Winfrey interview wasn't a lot,” Hardman said.

He also noted that during her reign, the Queen dealt with World War II and had to live in fear of having her family being “wiped out” at any time.

In comparison, the Harry and Meghan situation was not much for the late monarch.

Moreover, Prince Harry has spoken about his “special relationship” with the late Queen Elizabeth II on numerous occasions especially in his memoir Spare.