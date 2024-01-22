Feb 8 polls: All educational institutes to remain closed for 8 days

As the general elections are just a couple of weeks away, all educational institutes across the country are said to be closed for eight days including the day of polling, February 8, Daily Jang reported citing sources on Monday.
The sources added that the educational institutes, including schools and colleges, will already be closed on February 4 (Sunday) and February 5 on account of Kashmir Day.
Meanwhile, the institutes will remain closed from February 6 (Tuesday) to February 10 (Saturday) due to the general elections and February 11 will be a Sunday.
The classes will resume from February 12 (Monday) across Pakistan.
SC's first quarterly report reveals apex court disposed of more than 5,000 cases in four months
PTI candidate withdraws in Maryam Nawaz’s favour; PPP's local leadership joins PML-N in NA-119
Harsh weather has led to increase in cold-related ailments, especially among elderly and children
On his decision to join Jahangir Tareen-led party, Hasan says he wanted to do something for Pakistanis
Politico says PPP has come up with "concrete plan" to bring Pakistan out of all crises
Population growth rate outpaces decrease in out-of-school children from 2016 to 2022