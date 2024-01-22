Feb 8 polls: All educational institutes to remain closed for 8 days

Students of a local school leave after attending classes in Lahore on January 10, 2024. — PPI

As the general elections are just a couple of weeks away, all educational institutes across the country are said to be closed for eight days including the day of polling, February 8, Daily Jang reported citing sources on Monday.

The sources added that the educational institutes, including schools and colleges, will already be closed on February 4 (Sunday) and February 5 on account of Kashmir Day.

Meanwhile, the institutes will remain closed from February 6 (Tuesday) to February 10 (Saturday) due to the general elections and February 11 will be a Sunday.



The classes will resume from February 12 (Monday) across Pakistan.

