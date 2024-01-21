Mandy Moore introduces newest furry addition to her family

Mandy Moore is a an advocate for the philosophy ‘Adopt don’t shop’

Mandy Moore is a new mom again… more specifically, a dog mom!

The This is Us star, 39, took to her Instagram Saturday to announce that she rescued and adopted another dog, who bared an uncanny resemblance to her late fur baby, Joni.

“Welcome to the family, Marshmallow,” she wrote alongside a picture of her new canine companion laying down on a white dog bed.

Moore credited her nanny, Celina, for finding Marshmallow, who had been wandering the streets for many days before he was finally brought to his forever home.

Moore detailed about the pooch, “He’s about 6-7 months, unchipped, not fixed (but scheduled for next week) and just the most unexpectedly wonderful addition to our gang.”

For context, Moore’s family currently consists of her sons August, 2, and Oscar, 1, with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Their family also consists of three cats and a dog Jackson.



She continued, “We weren’t looking for another dog but he was looking for us and the fact that he looks remarkably like our dear Joni [Moore’s dog who passed away in 2020] made it too impossible to ignore.”

The Tangled voice actress noted that her other pets are still adjusting to the newest furry addition to the family, “but Marshmallow is slowly winning them over.”

On his name, Moore revealed that it was actually August who picked out the name for Marshmallow.

“Can’t wait for all the adventures, sir!!” she concluded the post, urging more people to give a chance to rescued dogs by adding a hashtag for the popular slogan, “Adopt – don’t shop.”