Kanye West, Bianca Censori dubbed 'estranged' couple

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently branded an 'estranged' couple of the town as the controversial duo failed to make a strong bond with each other.

While analysing the couple's recent public appearance with comedian Chris Rock, body language expert Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror that the rapper and Australian beauty have an 'awkward dynamic' when surrounded by other people.

She said, "The couple fail to acknowledge one another for the entire chat, whereas whenever they look at Rock, they appear engaged and happy."

Speaking of Chris, Inbaal shared, "he appears to be caught up in his jokes, committed to being funny, and perhaps less interested in making a heart-to-heart connection with the music producer and his architect wife."

The expert added, "Broad, wide smile, teeth gleaming, show that Chris is fine about the awkward dynamics of the estranged couple in front of him."

As per an earlier report, Inbaal claimed that Kanye's marriage with Bianca lacks "emotions."

As per her tarot card readings, she shared, "It's not a romantic card, but it is a passionate card. A relationship exists, but emotions don't take part in this marriage."

For the unversed, Kanye allegedly tied the knot with Bianca in 2022.

Earlier, Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2021.

The former pair share four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.