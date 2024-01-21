Saoirse Ronan lifts the lid off her secret role in Barbie

Saoirse Ronan laments losing out on Barbie role: 'It would've been nice'

Saoirse Ronan finally laid bare the details of her axed Barbie role.

The 29-year-old actress revealed to Variety that she was going to play ‘Weird Barbie’ in the Margot Robbie starrer, released last year.

If she were cast, she would’ve starred alongside Kate McKinnon, who certainly brought a rather sentimental comic relief into the film by embodying the character to the T.

Ronan also addressed her co-star and longtime pal Timothée Chalamet’s cameo, which was also axed due to scheduling conflicts.

“I don’t know what he was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t know how to take that,” the Little Women actress continued. “I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice.”

Saoirse went on to detail the scene she had but “didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.”

She shared, “It was weird. I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

The Greta Gerwig directorial became the biggest movie of 2023 with more than $1 billion in box office sales following its release in July.

It featured an ensemble of star-studded cast as various renditions of Barbie and Kens, including Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and more.