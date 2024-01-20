'Worried' King Charles inquires after Princess Kate's health

King Charles, who's set to be treated for benign prostate condition, is worried about his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate who's recovering after major abdominal surgery at The London Clinic this week.

The 75-year-old monarch is said to be in touch with the future Queen since she went to the hospital for a medical procedure.

Royal author Robert Hardman told Newsweek he believed Charles will have been in touch with Kate since the operation:



“Yes, I would certainly have thought so. He’s a huge fan of hers. He thinks she’s a great asset. He’ll be more worried than anyone other than Prince William about her," claimed Hardman.

“She’s fit, she’s young and she’s out of action for three months. That’s a cause for concern, not alarm, but he’ll definitely be taking the view ‘for God’s sake don’t make her feel she’s got to come back to duties any sooner than she feels she needs to,” the expert claimed.

The 75-year-old monarch, is set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.



Buckingham Palace said the King's condition is benign but he will undergo a "corrective procedure". He will also postpone public engagements for a short period of recuperation.

Th King's illness news emerges after it was revealed Prince William's wife Kate is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.