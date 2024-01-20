Chrissy Teigen reveals 5 year old son Miles’ shocking eating habits

Chrissy Teigen revealed that her son Miles has never eaten a vegetable

Chrissy Teigen is dealing with a fussy eater.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the mom-of-four delved into her family’s eating habits, and singled out one particularly fussy eater – her five-year-old son Miles Theodore.

“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” Teigen disclosed about her toddler, who will turn six years old this May.

She then quipped, “He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

The former model then noted that her son’s eating habits had pushed her to attend “a zoom call where they talk about picky eaters,” where she learned that “it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age so he uses it.”

Hence, the understanding mother doesn’t push Miles too hard to eat his greens.

The former Lip Sync Battle host then reflected that the rest of her family – including husband John Legend – aren’t as picky with their food preferences.

“Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables…” Teigen proudly noted about her eldest.