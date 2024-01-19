Prince William garnered praise as he 'puts family first' amid Kate's health issues

File Footage

Prince William garnered praise as he halted his royal duties to give time to her ailing wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Angela Levin lauded William for putting his family first amid the royal's health scare.

She said, "It’s a long time, and you can see that there is concern because William is also not going to be doing any working."

"Not only is he visiting and looking after the children, he’s going to be very close to her once she gets home and be with her, which I think is a wonderful thing to do," the expert added.

Speaking of William's late mother Princess Diana, Angela said, "To put the family first shows you just show important it is and how much he’s lost by the fact that his mother was so badly treated."

For the unversed, Princess Kate underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" on Tuesday, as per an official statement released by the Kensington Palace.

The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.