Arnold Schwarzenegger makes lewd joke about his airport detention ‘drama’

Arnold Schwarzenegger was released after he paid tax on his unregistered $21,000

Arnold Schwarzenegger is laughing off being detained by airport customs.

The Hollywood star, 76, kicked off his charity auction by addressing the headlines of his three-hour detention at Munich airport for failing to register his $21,000 Swiss watch.

Per a video obtained by TMZ, the Terminator star spewed some explicit jokes about the “incompetent shakedown.”

“I mean, we always start things with a lot of drama. That’s what we saw yesterday. I mean, can you believe that all of a sudden I was in handcuffs?” Schwarzenegger began.

He then quipped that he wasn’t put in handcuffs “because of the watch or the customs office” but because he had “a hot night” with his girlfriend Heather Milligan – seemingly taking some audience members by surprise.

“It’s unbelievable. No, but seriously the women in the customs office said, ‘If you don’t behave I’m going to put you in handcuffs,” Schwarzenegger jokingly recalled, adding his response, “That’s a great deal because usually I pay $500 for that.”

After the series of jokes, the Predator actor did offer a serious explanation as to what exactly had unfolded.