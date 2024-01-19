Arnold Schwarzenegger makes lewd joke about his airport detention ‘drama’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is laughing off being detained by airport customs.
The Hollywood star, 76, kicked off his charity auction by addressing the headlines of his three-hour detention at Munich airport for failing to register his $21,000 Swiss watch.
Per a video obtained by TMZ, the Terminator star spewed some explicit jokes about the “incompetent shakedown.”
“I mean, we always start things with a lot of drama. That’s what we saw yesterday. I mean, can you believe that all of a sudden I was in handcuffs?” Schwarzenegger began.
He then quipped that he wasn’t put in handcuffs “because of the watch or the customs office” but because he had “a hot night” with his girlfriend Heather Milligan – seemingly taking some audience members by surprise.
“It’s unbelievable. No, but seriously the women in the customs office said, ‘If you don’t behave I’m going to put you in handcuffs,” Schwarzenegger jokingly recalled, adding his response, “That’s a great deal because usually I pay $500 for that.”
After the series of jokes, the Predator actor did offer a serious explanation as to what exactly had unfolded.
King Charles was reportedly in the works of distributing portraits to public institutions
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend the Living Legend of Aviation award ceremony tonight, Jan. 19
Kanye West has transformed his partner Bianca Censori into his "silent muse"
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways after four years of marriage in September
As per Buckingham Palace, the Monarch is to be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment next week
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade were rumoured to have split earlier this week