'Obsessed' Kanye West turned Bianca Censori into ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is reportedly still 'obsessed' with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as he turned his new partner Bianca Censori into the reality TV star.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed that the rapper "clearly set out to clone Kim [by marrying the 29-year-old architectural designer]."

Speaking of Kim's reaction, the source added that Kanye's approach "disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way. It’s just so creepy."

"Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head," the report further revealed.

According to the source, the musician has "turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!"

Judi James, a body language expert dubbed Bianca as 'Kanye's silent muse' in her recent conversation with The Mirror.



She said, "Bianca has become Kanye's silent muse over the year she's been married to him and her body language in public has become stylized and often devoid of almost any traits of personality like happiness, humor and affection as she parades in her body suits clutching a cuddly toy or cushion to her chest or stares blankly out from under her huge trapper's hat."

The expert believes that "there is little in the way of signals of affection or emotion shown between the couple in public either."