Prince Harry loses 'his moment' in once in a lifetime chance

File Footage

Prince Harry may be punching the air after losing out on a once in a lifetime chance to take on the throne following two back-to-back medical issues in the royal family.



Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and King Charles was preparing for a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

With Prince William by his wife’s side that meant that the main members of the royal family were no longer available to serve, leaving an open chance for the Duke of Sussex to step in.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, while speaking to True Royalty TV, Prince Harry could easily have "had his moment" and found some form of footing in the family, especially with other members like Prince Andrew also not being available for service.

"Since we’ve lost Meghan and Harry, and Andrew is no longer taking part as a working royal, the amount of duties [William and Catherine] are expected to carry out has increased," he began.

"The workload on the King and Queen is high as well.

"So I think … they do need that back-up.

"And maybe Harry will be looking from the other side of the pond thinking that this would have been his moment, and he could have been very useful."