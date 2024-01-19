Prince Harry to privately reach out to ailing Kate Middleton, King Charles?

Prince Harry has been tipped to send private wishes to King Charles and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has been urged to reach out to his estranged father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in the wake of their respective health scares.

The royal family sparked concern earlier this week after the Palace dished on the health conditions of the senior royals in successive official statements only hours apart.

As per the statement from Kensington Palace posted on the Waleses’ social media, Princess Catherine was admitted to a hospital following a “successful” planned surgery.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old monarch is yet to go under the knife for treatment of his enlarged prostrate.

Speaking to The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams encouraged the Duke of Sussex to approach the ailing royals without making a spectacle of it.

For the unversed, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been at odds with the royal family over their alleged unfair treatment by them.

"There is a very deep rift in the royal family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren't speaking,” Fitzwilliams shared.

"Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don't hear,” he explained.

The royal expert went on to point out the rightful distrust the royals have for the Sussexes, hence noted, “The only human way and sensible way of approaching this is to obviously contact [them] but not publicly.”

"The royal family don't trust the Sussexes. There might be some way to bridge the awful rift using these unfortunate circumstances,” added Fitzwilliams.