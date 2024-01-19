Penelope Cruz on why she doesn’t allow her children for cell phones

Penelope Cruz on not allowing her children for cell phones

Penelope Cruz gets candid about her parenting habits, explaining why her two children don’t have their own cell phones.



In a new interview with Elle magazine, Cruz, who shares two children with husband Javier Bardam, said, “It’s so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming.”

“And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked. It’s a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers,” remarked the 49-year-old.

Elaborating on how her children are kept entertained by her husband, the Ferrari star stated, “He sings and he’s a great dancer. And he does this amazing impression of Mick Jagger. He’ll imitate Al Pacino and De Niro talking to each other. It’s incredible.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cruz also addressed her children’s future career.

The Vanilla Sky actress told the outlet, “It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not.”

“They can talk about that when they’re ready,” she added.

Elsewhere in her interview, Cruz shared her working experience with her friend, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

“We have known each other since I was 17. He would watch me going to talk to strangers just to see their babies. He always saw that strong, inevitable instinct in me, and I saw him see it,” she stated.