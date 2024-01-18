How Prince Harry can help King Charles after health worries

File Footage

Prince Harry may hypothetically be asked to step in for his father King Charles after the royal family was rocked with two medical situations within 24 hours.



After it emerged that Kate Middleton was taken for abdominal surgery and the monarch was preparing for prostate surgery, Prince William stepped down to be by his wife’s side as he took care of their children.

The unexpected double emergencies have left royal watchers wondering if the Duke of Sussex will be asked to step in for the time being.

According to the royal handbook, the Counsellors of State step in place of the monarch on a temporary basis when King Charles along with his heir to the throne, Prince William, are unable to act effectively.

In this case, the Counsellors of State then consists of the monarch’s spouse along with four of the most senior members in the line of succession who are over 21.

As per this description, it includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

However, in a change of policy, King Charles asked Parliament to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward in place of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as the latter two were no longer working royals.

Theoretically, Prince Harry can still take on the hefty duty however, it is unlikely given that he is no longer a working royal and does not hold a UK residence after moving to the US.