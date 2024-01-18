Amy Robach gives quick 'rundown' of her personality amid scandalous affair

Amy Robach, the blonde anchor, puts on a brave face and declares to the public that she will follow her path no matter the cost, despite a period of what appears to be bad press.
The remarks made by the former presenter of GMA3 make sense in light of her well-publicised relationship with co-host T.J. Holmes.
The comments follow the 50-year-old's initial video post on Tiktok following her registration on the app. Amy began by going over the fundamentals.
“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from — unfortunately — the tabloids. And I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown."
She continued, “I am 50 years old, I am the proud mom of two girls, [aged] 17 and 21. I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”
Amid the alleged negative portrayal of Amy by the tabloids, she wanted to show her 'real-self' to the public.
“I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live, and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know,” she noted.
“I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”
