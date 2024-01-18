 
close
Thursday January 18, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Amy Robach gives quick 'rundown' of her personality amid scandalous affair

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes spark dating rumours in November 2023

By Nola Miller
January 18, 2024

Amy Robach, the blonde anchor, puts on a brave face and declares to the public that she will follow her path no matter the cost, despite a period of what appears to be bad press.

The remarks made by the former presenter of GMA3 make sense in light of her well-publicised relationship with co-host T.J. Holmes.

The comments follow the 50-year-old's initial video post on Tiktok following her registration on the app. Amy began by going over the fundamentals.

“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from — unfortunately — the tabloids. And I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown."

She continued, “I am 50 years old, I am the proud mom of two girls, [aged] 17 and 21. I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”

Amid the alleged negative portrayal of Amy by the tabloids, she wanted to show her 'real-self' to the public.

“I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live, and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know,” she noted.

“I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”