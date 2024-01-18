Doja Cat fails to get restraining order against abusive brother

Doja Cat would need to file request for her own restraining order against her older brother, after their mother accused him of 'physical and verbal' abuse.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Deborah Elizabeth Swayer filed a restraining order agaisnt her 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini, claiming he abused her and Doja, making her daughter feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

She went on to explain that Raman once assaulted the Say So singer to the point of breaking her teeth, as well as frequently gives her “cuts and bruises.”

Besides physical abuse, Raman has also been verbally abusive toward his sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic],” according to Deborah.

He also allegedly damaged and stole Doja’s property.

While the American-based graphic designer has been granted a court-ordered protection from her son, with a hearing for a permanent restraining order in process, the judge refused to grant it for the Planet Her artist, ruling she would need to file her own request for a restraining order.

Doja has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight; hence, the exact number of her siblings is not clear.

The pop star did, however, once revealed that her siblings are “scattered across various cities,” in an interview with Fader.