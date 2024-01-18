Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's reconciliation attempt backfires in court

Elijah Blue Allman, son of music icon Cher, has hit another roadblock in his turbulent personal life. His request to dismiss his ongoing divorce from Marieangela King has been denied by a Los Angeles judge, adding another layer of complexity to the drama surrounding his mother's petition for a conservatorship.



The motion was turned down because of a provision for continued temporary support, according to the complaint.

Allman had asked for a dismissal "without prejudice," per records, People magazine was able to access. Allman and King had initially filed for divorce in 2021, following eight years of marriage.

Only a few days before he was scheduled to appear in court for a conservatorship hearing that his 77-year-old mother had requested, he filed the document.

King accused the pop icon of hiring four men to abduct her estranged husband in late 2022, according to court documents that became public in September of last year.

King, also known as Queenie, said in documents seen by the outlet later in October that she hadn't seen Allman since April, just after they decided to "work on [their] marriage" while going through a divorce. Throughout that time, the artist said Cher had persisted in "interfering" with her son's "health management as well as his location and accessibility."

She stated in a statement that Allman, who was living with her at the time, "disappeared" and that she had "not seen him in person since the end of April" following their agreement on April 21 to keep their divorce proceedings in a "six-month stay in discovery and litigation."

In an October interview, Cher told People magazine "that rumour is not true" about the accusations, but she would not elaborate.

She did, however, affirm that her son's addiction problems—which he has been vocal about over the years—were connected to a private family matter.