Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ‘WOW fans with beautiful pics as Malti turns 2

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her daughter Malti Marie's second birthday with a series of adorable photos on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old actress, who shares her child with Nick Jonas 31, marked the occasion by sharing cute snapshots, offering her 90.2 million followers a glimpse into the moments surrounding her daughter's special day.
The former Miss World, noting her child's growing penchant for selfies, captioned the post with: 'She is our miracle. And she is 2.'
In the initial photo, Malti was adorned with a flower garland during a visit to a Hindu temple. Accompanying Chopra on the temple visit were her husband, Nick Jonas, and her mother, Madhu.
The Matrix Resurrections star also shared a set of pictures from Malti's Elmo-themed birthday party, capturing moments from the joyous celebration.
The model and the musician began dating in 2018, and they became engaged and went on to tie the knot that same year.
The happy couple subsequently started a family after they welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.
