King Charles ‘dreams’ of modernising Buckingham Palace, new book reveals

King Charles determined to open up the headquarters of the Head of State more to the public

The King has initiated a vision to modernise the Royal Family, transforming Buckingham Palace into 'the People's Palace,' as revealed in a new book.

The plan envisions year-round public access to the monarchy's headquarters following a ten-year restoration program set to conclude in 2027.

Demonstrating environmental consciousness, Charles aims to enhance the palace's green credentials, with engineers working on innovative features such as next-generation solar panels, heat exchange pumps beneath the Palace lake, and 'slinky' heat pipes.

Renowned royal author Robert Hardman, in his book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," asserts that Charles is thoroughly enjoying his role as King.

While the King's workspace is described as 'marginally less cluttered with photographs,' he shares his late mother's enthusiasm for the substantial paperwork in the monarch's red boxes, which contain official papers from his private secretary.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II, who received two types of red boxes, Charles primarily receives the larger 'standard' boxes, several of them each day, reflecting his increased request for information.

Hardman writes: 'It is not because there are suddenly more papers for this Head of State, it is that he asks for more information.'

Although initially reluctant to move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace, Charles acknowledges the necessity of conducting the monarchy's business from the Palace.

He is determined to open up the headquarters of the Head of State more to the public, with a plan labelled 'maximum-flexi' by one official. This initiative, however, does not intend to turn the Palace into a seven-day tourist attraction.



