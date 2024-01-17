Paul Mescal shares he presents ‘Normal People’ famous accessory to Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal on gifting ‘Normal People’ famous accessory to Daisy Edgar-Jones

Paul Mescal has recently dished out details about Normal People famous chain’s whereabouts.



In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Paul responded to a question about the accessory from the Emmy-nominated series.

“It’s not the chain,” he revealed.

Paul jokingly said, “Daisy Edgar-Jones has that one.”

Reflecting on the fan obsession with Connell's neckwear, Paul told Variety in 2020, “At the start, when the chain had this cult following, you feel like you lose slight ownership of it. Then it becomes its own thing.”

“Recently I was like, 'OK, what can I do to use this in some way that is beneficial?’” continued the actor.

Paul pointed out, “I’m auctioning off one of the chains that I wear in real life that’s similar to Connell’s for a charity that deals with suicide and mental health, themes that are quite present in the show.”

“It’s raised like 53,000 euros in like a week. And that’s suddenly when I feel like that is the real positive of having people who are interested in you, and your work, and what you have to say,” remarked the actor.

Paul added, “There can be real good that comes out of that, and if it’s harnessed in the wrong way, real negativity. But yeah, that’s the craft.”