Prince William cuts back on public duties to support Princess Kate during recovery

Prince William has reportedly cut back on public duties to support his wife Kate Middleton who underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales is not expected to undertake official duties while Kate is in the hospital or during the early days of her home recovery.



Kate Will remain in hospital for 10 to fifteen days. She is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Royal fans and people from other parts of world have sent best wishes for speedy recovery of Princess Kate.

The future Queen made her last public appearance on Christmas when she joined members of the royal family for their annual walk to church.

Princess Kate was all smiles and in good spirits as she walked with Prince William and their three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 - to Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.



Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales, 42, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on the previous day.



"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."