Meghan Markle receives career warning after late Queen's fury exposed

Meghan Markle has been advised against writing her own memoir in the wake of latest claims about the late Queen’s fury at the couple.

In his upcoming book about King Charles III, royal author Robert Hardman claimed that the Palace is worried over the release of new tell-all from across the pond following Prince Harry’s Spare.

It has been largely speculated among royal experts that the Duchess of Sussex is working on her autobiographical venture which will detail her childhood, her time in the royal family, her relationship with each member and more.

However, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell affirmed that the former actress must not take her chances with the memoir, noting, “everybody's so turned off by them and their constant antics and lies.”

She explained to GB News: “I suspect any book she writes is going to tank as well. And if it doesn't, her reputation will be sucked. She's going to tank with it."



It comes after Hardman made shocking revelations about Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet, whom they welcomed in 2021.

According to the palace sources, the late monarch was left “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Sussexes suggested that they got her blessings to name their daughter.