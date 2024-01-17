Princess Kate, Prince William reaction to Prince Harry's memoir revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William opted out of closely perusing Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Instead, the royal couple decided to have aides give them “key points” from it.

The Duke of Sussex hurled accusations at the Prince and Princess of Wales along with the rest of the royal family in his autobiography, released in January last year.

In an excerpt from Robert Hardman’s upcoming book about King Charles III, it has been revealed that the future King and Queen of England “refused to open a book which has caused so much pain.”

“Naturally, the world wanted to hear Prince William's thoughts on Spare,” the royal biographer wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, out Jan. 18.

“His staff remain adamant that he and the Princess refused to open a book which has caused so much pain,” he added, quoting a senior aide who said, “neither of them read it.”

They allegedly noted, “’He is a grown-up 40-year-old with the BBC app on his phone so he knows what it says. But he has people like me to tell him what else he needs to know. We gave him the key points.’”

In his book, Harry detailed the many instances he was snubbed by his elder brother, whilst also shedding light on King Charles’ overt favouritism between the heir and spare.