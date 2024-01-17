Princess Kate gains King Charles' approval amid ‘feud’ with Prince William

King Charles is absolutely enamoured by his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton because of her unwavering dedication to her royal role.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book about the 75-year-old monarch, royal author Robert Hardman dished on his dynamics with his son Prince William and his wife.

Noting that the father-son duo sometime lock heads over their different approaches to tending to kingship issues, they are still very much close, largely owed to William’s admiration for the King’s dedication and achievements.

Despite their glaring difference in opinions and beliefs, the author noted, “Both have a strong admiration for what each otehr has achieved in terms of keeping the environment to the fore.”

As for the King’s thoughts towards Kate, Hardman cited a royal’s friend, writing: “'He thinks Catherine is doing a wonderful job, not just with her royal duties but also in bringing up his grandchildren.’”

Since his ascension to the throne, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II raised speculations over the stretch of his term, considering his age, with many commentators describing him as a ‘caretaker monarch’ until William comes through.

The King’s sister, Princess Anne, however, would beg to differ at the prospect of his incompetency, saying, “When you start much later in your life, inevitably you've got more experience to fall back on and you will have more opinions”.