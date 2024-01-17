Prince Harry looks DOWNCAST amid claims royal couple left Queen furious over Lilibet name

Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname and her father and Prince Philip affectionately called her by this sweet name

Prince Harry appeared downcast in his first photographed appearance since it has been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex reportedly left the late Queen Elizabeth II furious over naming their daughter Princess Lilibet back in 2021.

Despite the brisk January weather, the 39-year-old royal was seen jogging in Santa Barbara, California, wearing a black jacket and matching shorts, his face reflecting a serious and frowning expression.

This post-workout sighting occurred just days after the revelation in Robert Hardman's new biography, A new book titled Charles III: New King, New Court.

The Inside Story claims that the Queen did not give her support to the decision and she was allegedly furious with Harry and Meghan Markle after they claimed to have received her blessing for their daughter Lilibet’s name.

A member of Queen Elizabeth's staff said she was 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' after Harry and Meghan publicly stated they would not have used her private family nickname if she had not been 'supportive.'

The Queen was so upset that she told aides: 'I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that.'

