Palace reacts to late Queen’s ‘anger’ towards Harry, Meghan Markle

Palace staff was more than relieved after the late Queen’s fury over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to name their daughter after her nickname Lilibet was exposed by a royal biographer.

In his book about King Charles III, royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was angry at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for naming their daughter Lilibet, who they welcomed in 2021.

The pair also alleged at the time that they had taken permission from the late monarch over using her nickname for their child, though the Palace sources disputed the claim.

The late Queen is claimed to have said over the news of Harry and Meghan’s decision: “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

“There’s no denying it is pleasing that the truth has emerged. [Harry and Meghan] attempted to railroad their version of events through, which weren’t accepted then and they are not now,” a royal source recently revealed.

They noted, "You’ll find the silence [from the Palace] speaks volumes, but everyone is quietly celebrating this particular wrong being righted.”