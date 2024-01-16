Meghan Markle's 'strategic' decision to skip Golden Globes explained

Inside Meghan Markle's 'strategic' move to skip 2024 Golden Globes

Meghan Markle, who skipped the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and other star-studded Hollywood events, seemingly wants to maintain her unique position as a royal figure.

In conversation with Fabulous Magazine, PR expert Ed Hopkins claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's move to avoid becoming a part of such events is "deliberate and strategic."

Speaking of Prince Harry and his wife's possible career relaunch, the expert added, “Their future in Hollywood and beyond depends largely on how they reposition themselves."

He added, "A successful relaunch would likely involve aligning their projects more closely with their personal values and public causes, leveraging their unique position as figures who straddle the line between royalty and celebrity."

While analysing the former Suits actress' choice "to forgo attendance at high-profile events," the royal commentator shared, "This may signal her intent to reshape her public persona, pivoting towards engagements that better resonate with her personal ethos and philanthropic ambitions."

The expert shared a few career options for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex including "documentary work, public speaking, or even book deals that focus on topics they are passionate about (but not autobiographies!)"

Ed said the key is to find a niche where the California-based can be both "influential and genuine."