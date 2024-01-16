King Charles hates Camilla's cheeky nickname given by her beloved person?

King Charles avoids calling his wife Queen Camilla with her chick nickname, which was given by her beloved people before her marriage to then-Prince of Wales.

Camilla was lovingly called Lorraine, a play on the French word for Queen - La Reine - by her family before she became Queen. It seemingly irritates King Charles as he avoids calling her with it.

Camilla's royal title would be when Charles became King spanned nearly two decades and intensified after the pair finally married in Windsor in 2005 and in the late Queen's latter years.



Since Charles and Camilla’s wedding fans have received plenty of intriguing insights about the royal couple, but there are still some special details many people might not know.



Royal writer Robert Hardman, in his new biography, Charles III, said a friend of Camilla's told him of the nickname Lorraine: "She always saw the funny side of that – even if Prince Charles did not."



Some believe that Charles does not take amuse in calling Camilla Lorraine as he has given her a sweet nickname.

The 75-year-old monarch "always" refers to Queen Camilla by a special moniker, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards.



Arthur claimed that the King is now "a much happier person" thanks to his beloved wife, whom he apparently "always refers to" as "my darling wife".

