Queen Elizabeth's fury over Prince Harry ‘widens divide’ with King Charles

New claims about the late Queen’s disapproval with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Lilibet graced the headlines at a particularly precarious time, according to a royal expert.

Afua Hagan claimed to Newsweek that the new book about King Charles III by author Robert Hardman is set to ruffle some feathers in the wake of alleged thawing relations between the Duke of Sussex and his father.

In the writing venture published earlier this month, the royal biographer made shocking claims about Queen Elizabeth’s reaction after it was revealed that the Sussexes named their daughter after her prized nickname.

Hagan told the outlet: "This is definitely going to stoke up tensions.”

She noted that critics of the pair would be thriving as the revelations further underscored assumptions that Harry and Meghan “were wrong about everything, that everything they say is untrue.”

"I'm 100 percent sure Harry and Meghan didn't want to cause offense with it, they probably thought it was a sweet gesture,” the royal expert continued.

“Whether or not the queen actually felt that way, we don't know because she's not here with us anymore and so will never go on record saying one thing or the other.

"This all about stoking those tensions, reigniting those discussions, fueling those fires and putting more divisions between Prince Harry and the rest of his family unfortunately,” Afua added.

It comes following a report from In Touch, in which an insider alleged that the estranged father-son duo were currently on speaking terms after the Spare author reached out to the King in the end of 2023.