Prince Andrew ‘forced’ to follow palace restrictions amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew is believed to be put on some special restrictions set by the palace as he is allegedly holed up in the Royal Lodge amid renewed Jeffery Epstein sex scandal.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the disgraced royal is in a “terrible mood and more grumpy than usual” as he is put on a strict diet for the good of his health.

“He is on a special diet. He hates it and it makes him irritable,” the insider explained after reports emerged that Andrew has locked himself up in his 30-bedroom mansion.

The Duke of York has reportedly been mentioned in the unsealed court documents 67 times in the 2015 case against convicted paedophile’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has been accused of rape of a minor and his involvement with Epstein, which led to him being stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles in 2022.

Previously, a source had told The Mirror, that Andrew was left reeling as the court documents were unsealed earlier this month for the public, exposing big names with their involvement with Epstein.

“He doesn’t have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this,” the insider had said. “He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated.”

Although, The Sun’s source refutes the claims, adding, that Andrew’s grumpy mood has “nothing to do with the unsealed court files.”