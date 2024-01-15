Meghan Markle, Prince Harry await big blow amid financial crisis

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned of a huge blow as their lucrative Netflix deal appears to be in danger.



For the unversed, there are reports that the streaming giant asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to produce engaging projects in order to avail the final £40 million of their contract.

However, apart from their explosive documentary series, the California-based couple wasn't able to present any other interesting content.

Recently, comedian Jo Koy took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being 'unnecessarily' paid by Netflix at the star-studded ceremony of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix."



Speaking of the latest situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, "If you simply trash your family, which is the only time it does seem to mean that you get megabucks, and do nothing else, then you must expect people not to take you seriously."

While talking about the pair's Netflix deal, the expert warned, "If they lost that, they really would be losers in every sense."

Richard advised Harry and Meghan to stop 'moaning' against the royal family and create meaningful content for their audience.