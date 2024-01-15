Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for enraging Queen at her last moments

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for lying about Queen at her last moments

Piers Morgan has seemingly reignited feud with Prince Harry as he savaged the Duke for his alleged lie about Queen Elizabeth.

The outspoken TV presenter has shared his scathing reaction following claims Queen Elizabeth was angered after learning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged lie that they had asked for permission to name their daughter Lilibet.

Piers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Wow... so they lied about having her support. Imagine doing that to the Queen as she neared the end of her life? Just disgusting."



The TalkTV host’s tweet sparked a huge public debate, with some backing Piers’ sentiment while others urging him to stop criticising the couple.



One person reacted as saying: "Give it a rest."

“Did all the other women ask Elizabeth if they were allowed to use her name as their daughter’s middle name? Kate? Eugenie?” another questioned.

In a new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman, one member of staff claims the late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly claimed they would not have used the monarch’s family nickname if she were not “supportive”.