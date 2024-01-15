Jennifer Aniston makes ‘heartfelt’ request to fans about late Matthew Perry

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston encouraged fans to "celebrate" the late Friends star Matthew Perry as she attended the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

Perry, who tragically passed away in October at the age of 54, was found dead in his hot tub. Aniston, also 54, expressed her desire for his life and legacy to be remembered in a positive light.

During the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, Aniston was asked how she wanted fans to remember Matthew Perry. She responded saying, 'Celebrate him.'

In November, Jennifer attended Perry's funeral, joining fellow Friends cast members Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. Despite the high-profile gathering, an onlooker reported to the media outlet that Aniston "kept to herself" on that day.

At the recent Critics Choice Awards, where her Apple+ series The Morning Show was nominated for multiple awards, Aniston revealed that production for the fourth season is now underway. The show features Aniston as a popular TV host alongside Reese Witherspoon.

During the awards ceremony, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig accepted the Best Comedy award for Barbie, following a demand for an on-air moment by host Chelsea Handler.

Additionally, Paul Giamatti secured a surprise win over Cillian Murphy, and Emma Stone, Oppenheimer, and Succession all achieved victories on this eventful night.



