Charles, Camilla extend 'best wishes' to Denmark’s new King, Queen

Charles, Camilla extend 'best wishes' to Denmark’s new King and Queen

King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their best wishes to King Frederik X and Queen Mary, the new Monarch and Queen Consort of Denmark.

An official letter released by Buckingham Palace read, "My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark."

The statement further said, "I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world."

The British Monarch paid a heartfelt tribute to "the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, and remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012."

For the unversed, Queen Margrethe II has announced in her New Year's speech that she is willingly handing over the throne to her son Frederik X due to her growing age and health issues.

The Danish Queen has officially stepped down by signing a declaration of her abdication on Sunday, January 14.