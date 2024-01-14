Michelle Keegan set to ‘crack America’ after huge success of Fool Me Once

It comes after it was revealed last week that Michelle has become the talk of Hollywood with success of Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan is said to be on the brink of signing a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix to facilitate her entry into the American entertainment industry, following the triumph of her series Fool Me Once.

At 36, the actress shares the screen with Joanna Lumley in the popular thriller, an adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel, which recently soared to the top of the Netflix charts worldwide.

With the series' success, reports suggest that the streaming giant is eager to secure Michelle for various upcoming projects.

This potential offer not only opens doors for the former Coronation Street star in the American market but also promises a substantial financial reward.

The Sun: 'She’s proved you don’t have to be the stereotypical plum-voiced leading lady to appeal to an international audience.



'Michelle offers something different, but with all the charm, glamour and sex appeal that makes her one of Britain’s most exciting acting exports. America is seen as a market where they believe she could make the greatest impact.'

The insider added: 'With so many rival streamers eyeing Michelle up now, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to sign her. But they’re likely to have to offer her a six-figure sum to keep her for multiple projects.'

It comes after it was revealed last week that Michelle has become the talk of Hollywood after catching the eye of movie bigwigs in Fool Me Once.

She's been inundated with movie scripts and proposals for potential new roles as film chiefs fight it out to make Michelle the latest Brit actress to conquer the big screen.

A source said: 'The response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming. The phone calls and offers have been coming in from Hollywood film executives, it's different to anything Michelle has experienced before.’