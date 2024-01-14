Christine McGuinness ‘deeply’ hurt by ex husband Paddy

The former couple publicly announced their separation in July last year

Christine McGuinness is said to be 'heartbroken' after discovering that her ex-husband Paddy is producing a 'mockumentary about their divorce.'

The 35-year-old TV personality and the 50-year-old presenter publicly announced their separation in July last year, disclosing that their relationship had concluded earlier in the year.

Despite the split, the amicable ex-couple continues to reside together in their family home, actively co-parenting their children—nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old twins Felicity and Leo, all of whom have autism.

According to The Sun, a friend close to Christine has revealed that she found out about Paddy's plan after ready about it online.

They told the publication: 'Christine is distraught that their divorce is going to be the butt of the jokes.'

The source continued: 'She’s completely broken over the divorce and we are genuinely worried about her.

'Paddy didn’t tell her about the pilot. The fact she had to find out online, like everyone else, that he was doing this has broken her even more.'

The revelation of the mockumentary coincides with Paddy acknowledging that his finances have become strained. He has expressed his intention to make a comeback to stand-up comedy after a hiatus of six years.