Robert Pattinson on 'cloud nine' as he cherishes Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy

Robert Pattinson seemingly can't wait to welcome his first child with long-term girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

As per National Enquirer, an insider revealed that "Rob's in seventh heaven. Suki is having his baby and he's eating for the three of them — and it shows!"

The source shared that the Persuasion actress "finally moved in" with his partner, as the couple will embark on a journey of parenthood soon.

Speaking of the Twilight alum's eating habits during Suki's pregnancy cravings, the source shared, "He's never been big on exercise. The only time he really bulked up was for The Batman. Afterward, he didn't keep up with the program and the muscles turned to fat."

An insider said, "When Suki has a craving, he gets it too — and they satisfy it together!"

For the unversed, Suki confirmed her pregnancy while performing on-stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November 2023.

Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since August 2018.