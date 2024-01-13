Why Kate Middleton didn't travel to Scotland with Prince William?

Kate Middleton, who did not accompany Prince William to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, gave birth to many questions with her shocking decision.

A new book sheds light on why the Princess of Wales avoided travelling to Scotland with her husband William.

Robert Hardman, in his book "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy", touched on the events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022.



In an excerpt, in the Daily Mail on Friday, the author claimed "as William and other members of the royal family rushed to be by the Queen's side in Balmoral after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health, Kate chose to stay home in Windsor."



Then-soon to be Princess wales had to stay with her and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as it was the start of a new term at a new school for the three siblings.

Princess Kate decided that one parent should be with the children on such an important day, according to the excerpt.

Kate's decision sparked speculations, with some media outlets citing sources reported that Meghan Markle had been requested to stay behind while Prince Harry made his journey to Scotland, with the perception that Kate was also excluded for similar reasons. But according to royal biographer Hardman, Kate made the decision herself.



"It was by luck rather than judgement, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry he was coming alone," a royal aide says in the new book.