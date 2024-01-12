Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to 'seek revenge' on 'popular' Kate, William

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to compete with 'popular' Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2024 following a rift with the royal family.

As per Fabulous Magazine, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "realised that their image in the last year has been totally negative" and "they will play things differently in 2024."

Phil shared that the California-based couple knows that they have been losing the image war with the Prince and Princess of Wales, "who are streets ahead in terms of popularity."

The royal expert added, "The former members of the so-called "Fab Four" aren’t on speaking terms, sadly, and so we can expect to see more of this rivalry through photo-ops and pet projects."



He shared that Harry and Meghan want to fight back and show the world that they can work on good projects while enjoying their life.

For the unversed, the Sussexes made it to the negative headlines for their constant "moaning' against the royal family.

From Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare to Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims, the couple strained their relationship with senior royal figures and kept losing their popularity among people.