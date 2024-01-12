Kate Middleton issues final warning to Meghan Markle amid rift: 'Back off'

Princess Kate, known for her protective nature towards her family, has reportedly warned Meghan Markle to back off with her 'clever games' against the royals.

As per Closer Online, an insider from the palace revealed that the Princess of Wales "is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family."

The source added, "If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people."

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made it to the negative headlines in 2023 for her alleged involvement in Omid Scobie's explosive book Endgame against the royal family.

Speaking of the former Suits actress' statement against the senior royal figures, an insider further shared, "Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself."

The source continued, "She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward."