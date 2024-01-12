Prince Harry forced to give King Charles, William an ultimatum

Prince Harry is reportedly powerless in living a life of his choice as he has allegedly been commanded by his wife Meghan Markle and mother-in-law Doria.



A well-informed royal insider has claimed: "The Duke was forced to include some controversial chapters about senior members of the royal family in his debut memoir Spare by the people he blindly trusts."

The source did not name those who influence Harry, but revealed: "The Duke is in deep trouble due to the mounting pressure to write another book."

Harry, in his book published last year in January, included some private moments of his royal life, sharing details about a physical altercation between him and William at Kensington.

The Duke, in an interview after the release of his book, claimed he avoided mentioning some anecdotes about his father and brother as he feared they would never forgive him if he revealed them.

The same source claimed "Harry, who is facing the same financial crisis he went through after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, could make big decision to cope with the crisis."

Harry, in an interview, claimed there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."