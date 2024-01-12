Meghan Markle receives new 'royal title'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving unstoppable backlash in live shows since they were mocked in a Golden Globes speech by a stand-up comedian.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's suffering does not seem to ease any time soon even after a year of setbacks and snubs from the royal family and Hollywood.
Meghan has received a new title by a talk show host who branded the Sussex as the least popular member of the royal family on his new show's first episode.
Andrew Pierce, in new Daily Mail YouTube show, the Reaction, which launched on Wednesday, claimed: "The only consolation for Andrew is that Prince Harry is vying with him in the unpopularity stakes for who’s the least popular, I think Meghan is probably the least popular."
Last month, Meghan and Harry came in an embarrassing 12th and 13th place in a poll of the most popular royal family members. They only rated higher than Prince Andrew in the YouGov poll. Just 24 percent of people had a positive opinion of the Sussexes.
