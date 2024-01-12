Prince William hurts Princess Kate on her big day

Prince William seemingly hurts Kate Middleton on her big day

Prince William failed to give a special surprise to his sweet wife Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday, hurting the Princess of Wales with no public tribute on her big day.

"Members of the royal family normally celebrate their birth days in private, but Kate was expecting something big from her husband William after Omid Scobie's Endgame controversy," a source has claimed



"The future king's silence on her auspicious day surely hurts the Princess."

William interrupted his wife's special day to honour the death of a legend in the rugby world, posting a tribute to Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams, who died on Monday at age 74.

However, King Charles, royal family shared a special birthday tribute to the future Queen, by sharing her never-before-seen picture with the monarch. In the meaningful picture, Kate is seen wearing a royal gown and tiara.



The picture shows Kate with King Charles in a behind-the-scenes look at the historic day. The image, which also shows Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, appears to have been taken at Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales turned 42 and celebrated the occasion privately. Her plans likely included plenty of family time with the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.