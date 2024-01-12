Jason Momoa dishes on nomadic lifestyle after divorce: ‘I don’t have a home’

Jason Momoa is working on a new docuseries entitled ‘On the Roam’

Jason Momoa is enjoying not being shackled down.



Following his divorce from Lisa Bonet, the Aquaman hunk revealed that he isn’t shackled to one city or even one abode. Instead, he is constantly on the move.

“I don’t even have a home right now,” Momoa, 44, spilled to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “I love on the road,” he added.

The Game of Thrones alum explained that his latest documentary series, On the Roam – which chronicles his interactions with craftsmen, musicians, and athletes while journeying across the United States – keeps him on the move.

“I’m always in weird places,” he said, further reflecting that his fans always enjoy seeing him around in random towns.

“It happens all the time. They’re like, “’What the hell are you doing in our hometown?“ he mused.

The Baywatch alum noted that he doesn’t see himself settling in one place for some time, explaining that he embraces the nomadic lifestyle with open arms.

“I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

His words come shortly after he settled his divorce with Bonet this Monday.