Austin Butler makes interesting confession after filming ‘Masters of the Air’

Austin Butler reveals his wish after‘Masters of the Air’ miniseries

Austin Butler has recently revealed he wants to learn to fly a plane while promoting his new miniseries, Masters of the Air.



Speaking to PEOPLE at Wednesday’s movie premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Butler said, “I would love to,” learn to fly someday.

The Elvis star shared he picked up some of the flying skills during filming the Apple TV+ miniseries about U.S. Air Force pilots operating during World War II.

“I'm rusty now but I feel like I could,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Butler also shared his working experience with Tom Hanks, who also served as an executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg.

“It's a pleasure working with Tom, whether he's in front of the camera or behind,” stated the Dune actor.



Butler added, “Tom approaches everything with such care and kindness and he does so much research and is just constantly reading about this period.”

The Masters of the Air, which is based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, star cast included Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Sawyer Spielberg, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa, in addition to Butler.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on January 24 on Apple TV+.