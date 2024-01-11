Kyle Richards threatens Mauricio Umansky with 'murder' over online attention

Kyle Richards doubles down on Mauricio Umansky receiving 'uninvited attention' online

Kyle Richards recently revealed that she doesn’t entertain the uninvited attention her husband, Mauricio Umansky receives on Instagram.

The 55-year-old exclusively opened up about having arguments about his messages on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during a revealing card game.

The confessional came after Sutton Stracke pulled out a card that read: "What is appropriate for husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?"

Kyle quickly chimed in, replying: “Murder.”

She further went on to expand on her reply, confessing, "I've had, like, a fight with Mo over that. I hate that."

The reality TV star added, "Liking people's photos, following people — you don't do that."

The American actress and socialite doubled down on her problems, sharing: "Mo gets a lot of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married, and they're always the aggressor."

"And it just makes you realize there's really a lot of f****** a******* out there."

She highlighted that it’s absolutely “disgusting” for women to “follow every single person and like all their photos."



The couple have had their ups and downs since getting married in 1996.

They allegedly took a break from their marriage in July 2022, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

The duo also broke their silence on the speculations, admitting it was apparently the “most challenging” year in their marriage.