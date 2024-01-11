Royal expert weighs in on rivalry between heir, sovereign

Royal expert weighs in on revelry between heir, sovereign

King Charles and his eldest son Prince William have been making headlines over their alleged rivalry for last couple of months.

A royal commentator has rubbished claims of rift between father-son duo, explaining this is normal for an heir and sovereign to be slightly competitive.



Royal historian Marlene Koenig has shared her expert opinion on reports that Prince of Wales wants "more control" over the monarchy, saying: "You always have this. There’s always this, quote-on-quote rivalry, between heir and sovereign."

The expert, in an interview with Express US, went on claiming: "I don’t think it’s a rivalry. William is doing his path and what he sees his role as heir is," adding, "there are constitutional obligations and he saw what his father did, which was good, and now he’s finding his own path doing similar things, but differently in a way."



"William is finding his own ways as heir, and of course, he is not excluded by his father."

The King, who served 70 years as the heir to the throne, reportedly held an important meeting with William and Kate to discuss the future of the monarchy after facing growing calls to hand crown to the heir to the throne following Denmark's Queen Margrethe II's decision to abdicate to his eldest son.

A source has claimed: "William does not want his father to abdicate. He wants the King to continue until the right time comes. He is a real strength of the monarch."

